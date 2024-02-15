Followings its global theatrical run and Academy and BAFTA Award nominations, Apple Original Films’ Ridley Scott’s epic feature “Napoleon” will become available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, March 1.

The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The film also received four BAFTA nominations for Outstanding British Film of the Year, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair and Best Special Visual Effects.

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is directed and produced by Scott, and also produced by Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

