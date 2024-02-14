Disney’s ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery have begun reviewing potential CEO candidates to lead their new streaming venture, which will offer all their live-sports programming in one package.

Peter Distad, who was a top executive at Apple in charge of its video and sports businesses before leaving the tech giant last spring, is among the top candidates the companies are considering,, according to The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article).

Distad left Apple in May 2023. He oversaw the business and operations side of the Apple TV app and the TV+ streaming service. His division negotiated deals with Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball and turned the Apple TV set-top box into a hub for video content — both from inside and outside the company.

Following Distad’s departure, Apple executive Jim DeLorenzo will take the lead of Apple’s sports business team. He’s been at the tech giant since June 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related