A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says in the past five years, the percentage of iPhone buyers who switched from Android to iPhone has ranged from 11-15%. In the past 12 months, 13% of US iPhone buyers reported switching from an Android phone

CIRP says Android switching decreased slightly from 2022, when 15% of iPhone buyers moved from an Android phone. That was the high point in the five-year period, during which it had been as low as 11%.

CIRP says that to the extent that iPhone sales drive Apple financial results, iPhone owner upgrade cycles are far more important than Android switching. With 85% or more iPhones purchased by existing iPhone owners, keeping that old iPhone for one more year is a bigger deal than convincing a few more Samsung customers to switch, according to the report.

