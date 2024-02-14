Apple TV+ productions collected three Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, which were handed out Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The awards honor score and songs in visual media.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox” composer John Powell won Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film. The TV prizes went to Carlos Rafael Rivera for “Lessons in Chemistry,” as well as Nicholas Britell for “Succession.”

The Society of Composers & Lyricists also presented its Spirit of Collaboration Award to Martin Scorsese and the late Robbie Robertson, who worked on 14 films together include current Best Picture and Original Score Oscar nominee Killers of the Flower Moon. The Spirit of Collaboration Award recognizes a composer/director relationship that has created a prodigious body of work.

