The PerfectRec Reviews Team reports that it’s analyzed early customer reviews for the Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup and found extremely high levels of customer satisfaction that top the latest generation of iPhone for the first time ever.

The report from from the personal product recommendation site says that the surge in customer satisfaction for the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy S comes at a time when the premium models of the latest iPhone 15 generation have received poor marks according to PerfectRec’s iPhone Satisfaction Tracker. However, this is not just a case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max getting poor marks. All three models in the S24 lineup have higher customer satisfaction than the comparable iPhone 15.

That said, PerfectRec says that tracking iPhone satisfaction over time is that the reviews from early adopters are sometimes more negative than those left a few months after release.

“We suspect this might be due to the fact that early adopters are enthusiasts who are more familiar with recent models and can be disappointed if incremental improvements don’t seem impressive,” according to PerfectRec. “It is possible this is purely an Apple phenomenon, and early Galaxy S adopters behave differently. While there are a large number of early Galaxy S24 reviews, it is still possible that satisfaction will change over time. We will be keeping an eye on that over coming months and will publish an update if satisfaction changes.

