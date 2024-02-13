Peloton is dropping support for Apple GymKit in favor of Peloton One-Tap tracking, the fitness equipment company told users in an email.

With GymKit, customers using their favorite cardio equipment can pair their Apple Watch directly to treadmills, ellipticals, indoor bikes or stair steppers from global manufacturers such as Life Fitness and Technogym with a tap.

The lack of GymKit integration is unlikely to be a major concern to recent Peloton users with Apple Watch, since their health data is already synced to Peloton’s app, which also shares the data with Apple’s Health app, according to MacRumors.

