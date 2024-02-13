Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: Contrary to shareholders’ opinions on the matter, a survey of union-aligned Apple retail workers finds many employees believe the company holds contempt for workers who attempt to unionize.

° From iMore: This 3D-printed Apple Vision Pro stand keeps your $3,499+ headset safe and sound when it isn’t on your face.

° From KTLA5: An Apple AirTag recently helped police catch a man suspected of stealing a golf cart from a Rialto shopping center.

° From The Post and Courier: A Summerville, S.C., couple credit Apple Watch for helping them head off a serious heart problem

° From Variety: Jon Stewart says Apple TV+ canceled his show because “They didn’t want me today things that might get me in trouble.”

° From 9to5Mac: Miss the Super Bowl Halftime Show or want to watch it again? Here’s how to watch the USHER Halftime Show replay, get the full setlist, watch behind-the-scenes content, and more.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Andrew Federici, the founder of Mousetrap, explains their new take on an ergonomic pointing device that has a distinctive look and feel.

