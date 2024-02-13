The latest edition of 2024 Macintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com allows for tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for restaurant establishments.

The software ezPaycheck includes options to handle paychecks for tips salary hourly pay, tips and differential shift pay. According to halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge, restaurant establishments can now set up ezPaycheck to process paychecks and handle tips, in-house with the 2024 MAC version.

ezPaycheck is available in MAC version and also in a Windows version compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, and 8 as well as other Windows systems. You can download it and test for compatibility before purchasing it by going here.

