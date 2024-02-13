Real estate investor Clint Reilly has sold the Little Fox Theatre property at 535 Pacific Ave. in Jackson Square, San Francisco, that he’s owned for decades — and former Apple design guru Jony Ive may be the buyer, according to the San Franciso Chronicle (a subscription is required to read the article).

The buyer is listed as 535 Pacific LLC, a limited liability company that is registered to a Bayview warehouse that’s linked to LoveFrom, the design firm of Ive. The Clint Reilly Organization’s website describes the Little Fox Theatre building as “perhaps best known as the location in which Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas edited elements of films like Apocalypse Now and American Graffiti.”

The Chronicle says the property is located around the corner from multiple properties owned by Ive. Public records show that he owns two adjacent buildings at 809 and 831 Montgomery Street, as well as a third nearby at 100 Columbus Ave. that is used as a parking lot. He paid a total of $35.5 million for the three properties, according to The Chronicle.

Apple and its former head of design parted ways in July 2022, ending a three-decade run. Ive joined Apple in September 1992. After several years of designing the interface aspects of Apple products he was promoted to senior vice president of Industrial Design in the late 1990s. Ive helped design the iMac, iPad, MacBook, and other products.

He also helped design Apple’s major architectural projects, such as Apple Park and Apple Stores.Apple announced in October 2012 that Ive would “provide leadership and direction for Human Interface (HI) across the company in addition to his role as the leader of Industrial Design.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related