Code seen by 9to5Mac in the tvOS 17.4 beta 3, which was released on Tuesday to developers, reveals the existence of a new device identified as “Z314” that could be the rumored HomePod with a screen.

There have been reports for months that Apple is working such a device. Fore example, in December Apple leaker and prototype collector known as “Kosutami” tweeted that the tech giant was working on a HomePod model with a curved LCD display.

The smart speaker would apparently feature the same design as the current ‌HomePod‌ but with a curved, convex LCD screen at the top to display content. And Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a March 2023 “Power On” newsletter that he expected the tech giant would unveil a redesigned HomePod featuring a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024.

“The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy,” he said.

