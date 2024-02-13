Apple’s iMessage will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms, reports Bloomberg.

Google and some of Europe’s biggest telecom groups had urged EU regulators to designate iMessage a “core” service and force Apple to make it compatible with competing chat services. But this won’t happen.

A probe concluded that the services don’t hold a dominant enough position to be regulated under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the European Commission announced on Tuesday. The EU is the politically independent executive arm of the European Union. It’s goal is to “promote the general interest of the EU by proposing and enforcing legislation as well as by implementing policies and the EU budget.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related