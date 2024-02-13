AmazeVR, which specializes in immersive experiences, has debuted its AmazeVR Concerts App for Apple Vision Pro.

It offers immersive and interactive spatial musical experiences. Launching with select concerts from AmazeVR’s roster, the app will allow Apple Vision Pro users to experience existing performances from Zara Larsson, T-Pain, and UPSAHL – and also be among the first to witness AmazeVR’s debut rock collaboration with Avenged Sevenfold, to be released on February 28.

The AmazeVR Concerts App is available for download on Apple Vision Pro App Store.

About the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale February 2, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

