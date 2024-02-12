Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Here are the 20-plus states exploring support for Apple’s digital IDs in Wallet feature.

° From iMore: There’s a video of the Apple Vision Pro that’s “better than Apple’s actual ads.”

° From WTNH: A woman’s discovery of an Apple AirTag attached to her vehicle has unraveled into a case of electronic stalking.

° From the Apple Developer site: European Union developers can now add alternative app marketplaces to App Store Connect.

° From Tesla North: Tesla phone keys now support ultra-wideband for the iPhone.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Tracy Smith, chief brand officer/chief marketing officer at STM Goods, introduces us to the new BagPack that gives you a collapsable-yet-protective backpack when you need it.

