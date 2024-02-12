Esper, which specializes in device management solutions, announced support for devices running iOS and iPadOS.

This capability builds on Esper’s device management solutions for Android. Esper’s platform provides a single pane of glass solution that revolutionizes the way companies manage mixed fleets of iOS and Android devices, offering the same tools and workflows across both operating systems, according to Esper CEO Yadhu Gopalan.

“Esper provides unified control in one platform with flexible device provisioning, easy configuration, and dynamic enterprise app management,” he says. “Streamlining inventory management, enhancing guest services, optimizing patient care, or whatever your use case is, Esper’s unified approach allows businesses in various industries to navigate the complexities of managing diverse and large fleets of devices with ease. Customers can use the same device configuration blueprints, drift management tools, app management processes, and more for both their Android and iOS devices. By using the same tool and processes across the entire device fleet, customers can focus on their core operations and reduce device operating costs.”

To learn more about iOS support on the Esper platform, visit www.esper.io/blog/ios-device-management-now-available.

