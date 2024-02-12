Apple has released visionOS 1.0.3 with a reset option for folks who’ve forgotten their password.

“This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode,” according to Apple’s release notes.

VisionOS 1.0.3 can be installed by launching the Settings app on the Vision Pro and navigating tot he software update section.

About the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale February 2, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related