Apple has recently acquired the domain name iWork.ai, reports BuyAIDomains.

The article says this suggests that the tech giant is planning to revamp its iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, Numbers) with AI (artificial intelligence features) to compete with Microsoft Office and Google Docs. The iWork apps are available for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

In an October 2023 “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that “one of the most intense and widespread endeavors at Apple Inc. right now is its effort to respond to the AI frenzy sweeping the technology industry.”

He said that the company has built its own large language model called Ajax and rolled out an internal chatbot dubbed “Apple GPT” to test out the functionality. The critical next step is determining if the technology is up to snuff with the competition and how Apple will actually apply it to its products.

