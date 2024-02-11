Apple picked up just one award at the annual Art Directors Guild annual Excellent in Production Design Awards.

François Audouy of the “Scary Fast” MacBook Pro commercial tied with Forenica Martin for booking.com‘s “Somewhere, Anywhere” commercial in the Production Designer division.

The awards celebrate the year’s best achievements in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and animated features. Apple TV+ shows and movies have received nine nominations. You can find the complete list of winners here.

