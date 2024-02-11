The Directors Guild of America (DGA) held its 76th annual awards Saturday Night at the Beverly Hilton. Apple picked up two awards.

Apple TV+’s “Lessons In Chemistry” won in the Movies for Television and Limited Series category for the “Her And Him” him episode. The “Run This Town” Apple Music commercial won in the Commercials category. However, Martin Scorsese of “Killers of the Flower Moon” lost to Christopher Nolan of “Oppenheimer” in the Feature Film division.

The DGA awards honor the outstanding directorial achievement in feature films, documentary, television and commercials You can find the complete list of winners here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related