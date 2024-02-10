Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 5-9.

° Apple’s iPad still tops the global market despite a 24% year-over-year dip in sales.

° Apple TV+ has shared a glimpse of new, original stories and returning hit series that will premiere globally in spring and summer of 2024.

° Apple finished 20th in the JUST 100 list as part of its 2024 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies, an annual ranking of large public companies on issues of key importance to the American public.

° The San Diego hospital system is exploring the use of the Apple Vision Pro at its new Spatial Computing Center of Excellence program.

° Apple is telling users who forget their Vision Pro passcode that they’ll have to bring the device to a store or mail it to AppleCare customer support if they want to get it working again.

° An Apple Watch Ultra with microLED display may not arrive in 2026 after all.

° Apple has landed the global rights to “Fancy Dance,” the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival selection from Confluential Films that stars “Killers of the Flower Moon” award-winning and Academy Award-nominated lead actress Lily Gladstone.

° Apple has released “MGIE,” an AI model for instruction-based image editing.

° Apple Watch shipments in India declined by 57% year-over-year in 2023.

° Apple heads the list of seven companies designated as All-Stars for their excellence in all five of the main components of the latest Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies.

° A security researcher who has reported multiple vulnerabilities to Apple has been charged with allegedly breaking into a system connected to Apple’s backend.

° A class-action lawsuit against Apple and Google suggested the company CEOs met in secret to collude on the suppression of the search market, but it has been dismissed by a judge in California.

° According to a report by Stocklytics, Apple acquired 32 different AI startups during the 2023 calendar year — the most among major tech companies.

° A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Apple of overpaying CEO Tim Cook and other top executives by tens of millions of dollars by miscalculating the value of performance-based stock awards.

° Apple is among 200 tech companies participating in the AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC).

° Spain’s high court has suspended 194 million euros (about US$209 million) in fines imposed on Apple and Amazon by the local antitrust watchdog in July, pending an appeal by the tech giants.

