Apple has reached an agreement with with startup Rivos regarding a engineer poaching lawsuit filed in 2022, reports Bloomberg.

In a joint court filing Friday, the companies told a judge they’re aiming to finalize an accord that resolves their claims against each other by March 15.

Apple sued Rivos in 2022 after it hired numerous employees from Apple’s chip design unit. The company countersued Apple, claiming the tech giant forces employees to sign restrictive agreements that prevent them from working elsewhere and stifle up-and-coming companies that hire its staff.

