In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple said it is “aware of” and “investigating” a touch-related issue affecting some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 displays.

From the memo: “If you are experiencing false touch type symptoms on your Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, Apple is currently aware of this issue and is investigating. We’ve been told not to replace the watch for this issue but instead to tell you to wait for a software update to address it soon.”

In the meantime, technicians are told to ask customers who are experiencing this issue to force restart their Apple Watch by holding down the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears, according to MacRumors.

