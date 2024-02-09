The CEO of the Enhanced Games — dubbed the “Olympics on steroids” by some — said that in addition to allowing performance-enhancing drugs, they are also open to athletes using tools like the Apple Vision Pro, reports Business Insider.

In a news conference on Friday, following the first athlete signing up for the Peter Thiel-backed contest, CEO Aron D’Souza said that the organizers are open to athletes using AR, VR, and mixed-reality technology.

“Imagine a javelin thrower using Vision Pro,” he said. D’Souza said he hopes the first games will take place in 2025.

The Enhanced Games is a planned international sports event where athletes won’t be subject to drug testing. And they’ll be able to use technology to enhance their performance. The event, announced in June 2023, is intended to be annual and to include track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics, and combat sports. Originally planned for December 2024, a specific date and location haven’t been announced.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related