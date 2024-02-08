If you want a carrying case for your Vision Pro, you can fork out US$199 for the Apple Vision Pro Travel Case or $159-$179 for WaterField Design’s Compact Vision Pro Shield Case.

According to WaterField owner Gary Waterfield, at half the size of Apple’s official Vision Pro Travel Case, WaterField’s case reflects the company’s early-adopter survey respondents’ top priorities: compact, so it travels easily; solid protection; and an indiscreet, professional look. Its plush, padded interior cushions against bumps and scratches, a padded pouch stows out-of-the-box accessories and keeps the headset nestled in place, and the high-grade materials age beautifully, he adds.

The Compact Vision Pro Shield Case is available in vegan for $159 or leather for $179. According to Gary Waterfield, features include:

Compact and custom-fitted, the case protects the Vision Pro headset (with the front cover on and the head strap removed) and all out-of-the-box accessories in transit.

A cushioned, structured accessory pouch fits into the curve of the headset keeping it lodged in place and protecting the rear of the headset with its padding.

The accessory pouch includes two Ultrasuede Ziess lens pockets and space to hold the USB-C 30-watt charging adapter, charging cord, either or both head straps, and polishing cloth.

Closed-cell foam on all sides disperses external forces and resists compression.

All-around scratch-free fleece lining adds another layer of protection.

A waterproof YKK zipper opens around three sides with dual custom zipper pulls that can be locked together (lock not included).

A cushioned zipper guard creates a protective barrier between the zipper and case contents.

A padded, zippered front pocket stows additional cords or an extra battery and includes a hidden AirTag pocket.

A top nylon loop facilitates a quick grab, and ½-inch D-rings can attach to an optional strap.

Rugged ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, or Forza high-performance textiles (vegan-friendly) form the shell of the case, and users can opt for a front panel in sumptuous, full-grain leather.

