Spain’s high court has suspended 194 million euros (about US$209 million) in fines imposed on Apple and Amazon by the local antitrust watchdog in July, pending an appeal by the tech giants, reports Reuters.

The country’s National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) fined the two companies for allegedly colluding to prevent dealers other than Amazon from selling Apple wares on Amazon’s websites in Spain. Here’s what the watchdog group is accusing the companies:

• Apple and Amazon could have agreed to trade restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain.

• This would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple products.

• The companies’ behaviors could reduce competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products.

In addition, they could strengthen Amazon’s position in the sector of providing marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (Marketplace) in Spain.

Specifically, the possible unlawful conduct would consist of an agreement between both groups that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain regarding:

The retail sale of Apple products by third parties;

Certain advertising of competing Apple products and certain campaigns directed at Apple customers by Amazon;

Other commercial restrictions.

