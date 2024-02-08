Apple TV+ and A24 are partnering on “High and Low,” which reunites longtime collaborators Spike Lee and Denzel Washington with Washington starring and Lee directing. A24 will release the film theatrically before its global launch on Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

The film is an English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller. According to Deadline, while it’s unknown how similar the “High and Low” plot will be, Kurosawa’s movie follows an executive at a Yokohama shoe company who becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.

The project marks the fifth time the Washington and Lee have worked together, most recently on 2006’s “Inside Man,” along with “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game,” and “Mo’ Better Blues.”

