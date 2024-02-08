According to Bloomberg, Apple’s limited release of the Vision Pro headset is fostering a resale market that’s pricing the device far beyond its $3,500 starting price.

The article says 256GB Apple Vision Pro sold for $5,400 dollars (¥800,000) on Japan’s Mercari marketplace. A seller in China is purportedly asking for $5,000 (36,000 yuan), while another in Singapore is asking for more than $6,000 on Lazada.

Bloomberg also says a Hong Kong electronics importer wants $4,850 (HK$35,800) “with the price shifting on a daily basis.” As far as markets outside the U.S. go, Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be released in China as early as April and “no later than May,” according to supply chain sources quoted by Asia’s Wall Street News (via IT Home).

About the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale February 2, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

