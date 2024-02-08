Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.3.1, iOS 17.3.1, iPadOS 17.3.1, and watchOS 10.3.1. All contain bug fixes and performance tweaks.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple recommends it for all users.

iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1A can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to start the download.

watchOS ‌10.3.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related