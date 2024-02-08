The top US artificial intelligence companies, including Apple, will participate in a government-led effort intended to craft federal standards on the technology to ensure that it’s deployed safely and responsibly, the Commerce Department said Thursday — as noted by Bloomberg.

Also on the list are Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google and more are part of the AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC). The Consortium will be housed under the U.S. AI Safety Institute (USAISI).

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The group is tasked with working on priority actions outlined in President Biden’s October AI executive order “including developing guidelines for red-teaming, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content.”

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do,” said Secretary Raimondo in a statement. “Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”

