Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced immediate support for the Apple Vision Pro adding this new endpoint to its Apple-first security and access products, Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect.

Vision Pro supports several enterprise security features, including DNS encryption, content filtering, zero trust network access and more. Jamf is able to help customers adopt the Vision Pro in the enterprise today by enabling secure access to organizational apps, data, and resources while protecting the device from network threats. This means Jamf customers can now confidently explore new ways of working while maintaining security, performance, and privacy, according to Henry Patel, chief strategy officer at Jamf.

With the introduction of MDM support in visionOS 1.1 beta, the Vision Pro will soon include the key foundations for deploying and leveraging an enterprise-grade device at scale. Jamf will be working alongside Apple to support MDM in Vision Pro.

Right now, Jamf can offer all the benefits of its Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect solutions on Vision Pro, including: ZTNA to securely access company data; anti-phishing and network threat prevention; and content filtering to block distracting or harmful content. For customers familiar with Jamf, the end user experience matches the experience found on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Patel says.

He adds that, as Vision Pro MDM support becomes generally available from Apple, Jamf will be working to enable early adopters to extend their early Jamf Connect and Jamf Protect implementation to leverage Jamf Pro to achieve Trusted Access, where only authorized users on enrolled and safe devices can access company data. For more information visit: https://www.jamf.com/blog/the-future-of-work-vision-pro/.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related