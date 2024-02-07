Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11893171 B2) dubbed “Mountable Tool Computer Input” that hints at future Mac laptops with Apple Pencil support.

About the patent

The patent mainly involves input devices incorporating a stylus that is removably mounted to a keyboard or similar input device. However, the graphics accompanying the article clearly show an Apple Pencil being used with a Mac laptop.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Computing systems and input devices can include a chassis with a computing device and an input tool with a sensor, such as a pen- or rod-like input tool, that can be positioned relative to the chassis in multiple configurations. In one configuration, the tool can be spaced away from the chassis and its sensor output can cause a first output signal in response to input provided to the sensor. In another configuration, the tool can be contacting the chassis and its sensor output can cause a second output signal in response to input provided to the sensor. For example, an input tool can be stowed in a recess of a keyboard housing or device chassis, and the input tool can produce a first output when it is in the recess and a second input when it has been removed from the chassis.”

