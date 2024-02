The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale Friday, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com.

To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

