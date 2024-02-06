Germany’s Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences (ToU) has unveiled a new course that will offer students the chance to study for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree through an immersive Apple Vision Pro app — and they get to keep the spatial computer, reports iMore.

Of course, since the courses costs US$21,000, participants should get to keep the Vision Pro. Available in the U.S., the course (which is dubbed “Impact” by ToU) will be available as a native Apple Vision Pro app. You can apply to join the course now, with a deadline to enroll of February 20.

Here’s how the course is described: Become an extraordinary leader with our Impact MBA and launch your career to new heights while addressing global challenges.

Develop cutting edge expertise with the MBA in Sustainability & Innovation. Explore diverse specialization pathways, empowering you to make a lasting impact in your chosen field. Dive into domains like green marketing, ESG Management, Climate Leadership, New Work, Green Tech, and more.

Immerse yourself in our virtual learning universe and apply real-world knowledge directly to your business challenges. Receive the Apple Vision Pro as part of the Program for unparalleled learning experience.

About the Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale Friday, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com.

To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

