The San Diego hospital system is exploring the use of the Apple Vision Pro at its new Spatial Computing Center of Excellence program, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The spatial computer can already be used to display medical records, filling a doctor’s field of view with anything from graphs of a patient’s blood pressure over time to the results of their latest chest X-ray. Sharp Healthcare has received 30 Vision Pro sets and is is working with Epic, the industry leader in electronic health records systems, to explore how Vision Pro might be used in health care settings, according to the Union-Tribune.

Dan Exley, Sharp’s vice president of clinical systems, told the publication that the health care group will be doing rigorous comparisons of old and new ways of getting health care work done, trying to identify which tasks prove better on a headset.

“We have invested in enough devices so that, right away, we can have physicians and nurses and informaticists and software developers and others start using it,” Exley said. “We want them to work with us to figure out which tasks and workflows it’s best for.”

About the Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale Friday, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com.

To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

