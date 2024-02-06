If you find the Apple Vision Pro a bit uncomfortable, there’s a hack on Reddit by “Grimdar” that may offer more comfort. It’s ingenious, but you’ll have to spent an extra US$100 for a second Solo Knit Band.

“I really like the softness and engineering of the solo knit band, so I decided to try and experiment. I am blown away by the comfort. The dual loop band is comfortable, but this really allows your blood to flow around your head and is so much softer. Since the attachment point is further up, it lifts the headset away from your face a bit more. For the second iteration, I will be 3-D printing a part to make it look a lot better. Also SO much easier to adjust. I’m surprised Apple did not come up with this in the first place. Downside, is you have to buy an extra band which is $100. In my opinion, though, totally worth it. For the second iteration, I will be 3-D printing a part to make it look a lot better.”

About the Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale Friday, Feb. 2, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com.

To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related