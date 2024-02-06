Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From iMore: Apple Vision Pro supports PS5 streaming and that’s not all — Xbox, Steam Link, and beyond all work .

° From iFixIt: The site that tears apart tech gadgets and looks at their innards so you don’t have to has posted a teardown of the Apple Vision Pro.

° From AppleInsider: Within a day after the release of the Apple Vision Pro, a security researcher claims to have created a kernel exploit for visionOS, opening the way towards a potential jailbreak and malware creation.

° From MacRumors: iOS 17 is installed on 76% of iPhones released in the last four years, according to newly released iOS 17 adoption statistics.

° From The Mac Observer: Apple Vision Pro owners are witnessing grey boxes in the UI while using some apps, but restating the headset fixes the issue.

° From the San Francisco Chronicle: The Berkeley (California) Apple Store, a recent hot spot for retail theft, was hit twice in separate robberies in the past 24 hours.

° From News Channel 8: The Apple Watch alert Sarasota Deputy Sheriff Luke Heyman felt on his wrist was unlike any other he received before — a “high heart rate” notification. And it properly saved his life.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, ShiftCam Founder and CEO Benson KL Chiu talks about how their ProGrip and SnapGrip are enhanced by the new SnapLight and series of lenses that range from wide angle to anamorphic.

