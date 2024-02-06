DO NOT FORGET the password to your Apple Vision Pro. If you do, Apple is telling users who forget their code that they’ll have to bring the device to a store or mail it to AppleCare customer support if they want to get it working again, reports Bloomberg.

Apple will then erase and reset it. By default, the Vision Pro asks for a six-digit passcode when it is being set up, which must be entered twice. You can opt for a longer or shorter passcode; I went with one with four digits. Optic ID can be used in lieu of a passcode, which works like Face ID or Touch ID, which means your passcode is required after a restart and in certain other situations.

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale Friday, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com.

To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

