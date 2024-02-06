Apple has landed the global rights to “Fancy Dance,” the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival selection from Confluential Films that stars “Killers of the Flower Moon” award-winning and Academy Award-nominated lead actress Lily Gladstone.

The film marks the feature directorial debut for Erica Tremblay, who also co-wrote and produced the film. Following its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, “Fancy Dance” is set to make its debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ this year.

Here’s how the movie is described: Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Gladstone) has cared for her niece, Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of losing custody to Jax’s father, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search, gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world at the mercy of a failed justice system. Gladstone stars alongside Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Whigham, Crystle Lightning and Audrey Wasilewski.

“Fancy Dance” introduces director Tremblay, who also serves as screenwriter alongside Miciana Alise.

