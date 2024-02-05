Today at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ shared a glimpse of new, original stories and returning hit series that will premiere globally in spring and summer of 2024.

Coming up this year, Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning slate of originals with highly anticipated new series, including “The New Look,” “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” “Constellation,” “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” “Manhunt,” “Palm Royale,” “Sugar,” “Franklin,” “Dark Matter,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Land of Women” and more.

Plus, fans can look forward to new seasons of “Loot,” “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Acapulco,” “Trying” and even more originals from Peanuts for the whole family to enjoy.

The new original series set to debut in 2024 will join an offering of premium, hit original series, including the recently renewed “Hijack,” as well as global hit series “Masters of the Air,” “Silo,” “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “For All Mankind,” “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” among many others.

Go to the Apple TV+ Press website for details on the series.

