Apple Original Films‘ US$200 million pick-up of Matthew Vaughn’s “Argylle” isn’t proving too popular with critics or audiences with a merely US$16.5 million opening, C+ CinemaScore, and 3 stars on Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak.

At the end of the day, “this multi-supporting actor and actress ensemble isn’t provoking people to drive in their cars to cinemas,” notes Deadline.

From the report: “Despite Apple being a $2.87 trillion company, and able to shell out for these $200M (or, in some cases, $150M-budgeted) movies like Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon — make no mistake, dollar for dollar on the motion picture P&L sheet, these are losses, and in some cases, they don’t have the ancillaries that other movies, do, ala foreign TV.”

About Argylle

The film comes from director and producer Matthew Vaughn. “Argylle” follows the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (Henry Cavill) across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson. I’m sure Apple hopes this will launch a franchise.

Directed by Vaughn, “Argylle” is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

