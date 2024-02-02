The Apple Vision Pro officially goes on sale today, but announced that Vision Pro demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com starting Monday.

To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

However, getting your hands on one may be difficult. Shipping dates for Vision Pros already ordered have slipped into March. Orders are limited to the United States for now.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

