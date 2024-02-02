Synth Riders, the top-selling freestyle spatial rhythm game from Kluge Interactive, has been rebuilt from the ground up for the Apple Vision Pro and will be available on Friday, February 2.

A day-one inclusion, the game will be available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service. Subscribers will be able to catch notes, ride the rails, and dodge obstacles in Synth Riders’ brand-new audio-reactive spatial environment with dynamic visuals custom-built specifically for Apple Vision Pro.

Arturo Perez, CEO, Kluge Interactive, says there’s a new look and feel for the Synth Riders brand, and an updated user experience. A touch of a button will switch between a portal to a retro-futuristic world and the full immersive experience, transforming your room into the stage before your very eyes, he adds. You can compete on leaderboards with more than 70 songs to choose from in a wide range of musical styles, including synthwave, pop, rock, EDM, electro swing, and more.

“Kluge’s passion is in giving people an amazing audiovisual experience and enabling artists and creators to showcase their incredible music,” he adds. “With Synth Riders for Apple Vision Pro, we’ve re-imagined our beloved rhythm game with new visuals and gameplay. For the first time, players experience the notes and rails with immersive hand-tracking and interactive effects that let them feel the music in a whole new way. Fans and newcomers can look forward to the joy the Synth Riders game has always offered – to lose themselves in the ‘flow state’ of a perfect combination of movement, visuals, and music.”

