The Omni Group has released OmniPlan 4, its project management software, for the Apple Vision Pro, which goes on sale today.

According to Omni Group CEO Ken Case, now as a native app on visionOS, OmniPlan brings its powerful ways to track and forecast costs, manage scheduling, view, share and collaborate on projects to Apple’s spatial computer.

OmniPlan sports features to track and forecast costs, set up projects and manage recurring or manually set tasks, view projects with various outline options, rolling up subtasks or expanding them as needed, and view Gantt chart across an entire display — or in this case the “infinite” display of Apple Vision Pro.

All Omni apps offer a fully functional 14-day trial. For more information on OmniPlan, or to download the software, go here.

OmniPlan 4 is a universal purchase allowing customers to enjoy OmniFocus 4 across the Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Vision Pro — with a single purchase.

For traditional licenses, OmniPlan 4 has a suggested retail price of US$199.99; while OmniPlan 4 Pro has a suggested retail price of $399.99. OmniPlan Pro subscriptions are available for US$19.99 per month, or US$199.99 per year.

Discounted upgrade pricing is available at 50% off for customers of earlier versions. Educational discounts and multi-user licenses are also available; contact sales@omnigroup.com for details.

