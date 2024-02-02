Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Ahead of the Vision Pro launch today, Apple has started preparing its retail stores for the festivities. In particular, Apple appears to be working a dramatic overhaul to its Apple Fifth Avenue retail store in New York – including a huge Vision Pro replica in the front window.

° From MacRumors: Tim Cook has been finally photographed wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset for a Vanity Fair interview, which leads on the digital cover of the magazine.

° From TechCrunch: Meta Quest has added support for Apple’s Spatial Video ahead of the Vision Pro launch.

° From Reuters: Tata Group is in advanced talks with Taiwan’s Pegatron to form a partnership to run an iPhone assembly plant the Indian company is building in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India.

° From Deadline: Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast expands beyond Spotify to Apple and other audio platforms.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Tuomas Lonka, Global Brand & Marketing Director for Urbanista, introduces us to their “light-powered audio” products. They include solar-cell powered headphones that work with both indoor and outdoor light, as well as a set of true wireless earbuds that feature a solar-charging case.

