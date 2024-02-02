LiveSurface says its next-generation design visualization app is ready for the Apple Vision Pro, which goes on sale today.

Joshua Distler, LiveSurface’s founder, and Apple design team alum, says it “propels design visualization and presentation to new dimensions, offering a fun, immersive design experience on Apple’s most exciting new platform.” He says the LiveSurface app for the Vision Pro features include:

° The ability to showcase artwork on a billboard in New York, London or Los Angeles at awe-inspiring real-world scale. Place artwork on a bottle, book or bag and see it in front of you, for a true-to-life preview of the final printed design.

° With intuitive artwork editing, rotatable objects and true-to-life scale, any space becomes a creative studio, where visualizing ideas can be creative play.

° A huge library of curated objects and scenes and a purpose-built render engine powering LiveSurface on visionOS, lets creatives view visual concepts in the real world faster and more real than ever before.

° Using easy, drag-and-drop artwork application, creatives can use LiveSurface as a side-by-side companion to their favorite design, drawing, or photo apps to instantly see images, artwork and videos realistically applied to scenes and objects in real time and space.

° The included materials, such as plastics, metallics, fluorescents, embossing and papers, provide creatives a way to intuitively explore printing effects and treatments.

