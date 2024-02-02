“Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” a hot series package that will star Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, has landed at Apple TV+ with a straight-to-series order, reports Deadline. The series is based on Rufi Thorpe’s upcoming book.

The article says Fanning, who is the lead, and Kidman will both exec produce the eight-part series, which is set in the world of OnlyFans with a wrestling twist, alongside David E. Kelley and Dakota Fanning with A24 as the studio.

Here’s how the series is described: Elle Fanning is set to star as Margo Millet, the child of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, who has always known she’d have to make it on her own. So she enrolls at her local junior college, even though she can’t imagine how she’ll ever make a living. She’s still figuring things out and never planned to have an affair with her English professor—and while the affair is brief, it isn’t brief enough to keep her from getting pregnant. Despite everyone’s advice, she decides to keep the baby, mostly out of naiveté and a yearning for something bigger.

Now, at twenty, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. She needs a cash infusion—fast. When her estranged father, Jinx, shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Then Margo begins to form a plan: she’ll start an OnlyFans as an experiment, and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx’s advice from the world of wrestling. Like how to craft a compelling character and make your audience fall in love with you. Before she knows it, she’s turned it into a runaway success. Could this be the answer to all of Margo’s problems, or does internet fame come with too high a price?

