Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” sits atop Reelgood’s weekly list of the most streamed movies and TV shows.

This follows two weeks of the critically acclaimed film being in second place. And the new Apple TV+ series, “Masters of the Air,” flies into the number four spot.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order: “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+), “The Holdovers” (Peacock), “True Detective: Night Country” (MAX), “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+), “Saltburn” (Prime Video), “Griselda” (Netflix), “Expats” (Prime Video), “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” (Paramount +), “Death and Other Details” (Hulu), and “Society of the Snow” (Netflix).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related