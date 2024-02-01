Apple launched the visionOS App Store in mid-January, but apps weren’t showing up on the ‌App Store‌ website. That has now changed, and the Vision Pro ‌App Store‌ is now live on the web as well, notes MacRumors.

When viewing an app’s webpage, ‌visionOS‌ screenshots and compatibility are listed. App listings include insight into an app’s ‌visionOS‌ capabilities as well as several screenshots of what the app looks like on the Vision Pro.

Apple says that more than 600 apps and games designed to take advantage of the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro will be available this Friday, February 2, when the spatial computer arrives. Pricing starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

However, getting your hands on one may be difficult. Shipping dates for Vision Pros already ordered have slipped into March. Orders are limited to the United States for now.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

