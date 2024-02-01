Cisco and Apple have announced that a new Webex app for Apple TV 4K is now available. 

The new app is specifically built for the set-top box and is designed to empower hybrid workers to join meetings from their living rooms on their biggest screen. Users will be able to:

  • Sign in via QR code for easy access;
  • View upcoming meetings with calendar integration;
  • Use Siri Remote to browse through and join meetings, and manage in-meeting call controls; 
  • Wirelessly connect from an iPhone or iPad for crystal-clear audio and video;
  • View up to 25 attendees, shared meeting content and Apple TV’s Reactions.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today