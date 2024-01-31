The folks at Unity, a platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, have announced their support for visionOS.

Unity’s flexible authoring workflows, robust XR tools, and cross-platform compatibility are now unlocked and available to developers eager to craft unique spatial experiences for the Apple Vision Pro, according to Marc Whitten, chief product and technology officer, Unity.. Unity’s support for visionOS includes templates, samples, and other resources for developers to create games and apps that are immersive and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world, using Unity’s PolySpatial technology.

“We are incredibly excited to support developers as they innovate and create in this new era of spatial computing. That is why we are the first third-party platform to offer visionOS support,” he says. “Unity has been investing deeply in our engine and XR tools to ensure we are here for creators from day one of Apple Vision Pro availability.”

Unity’s support for visionOS is available in the Unity 2022 LTS for all Unity Pro, Enterprise and Industry subscribers. To learn more about Unity’s official support for visionOS, visit the Unity blog.

