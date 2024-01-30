Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” and “Ted Lasso” are nominated in the UK’s sixth annual CDG Casting Awards.

In the Best Casting in a TV Drama Series category, Nina Gold is nominated three times, for “Andor” and “Slow Horses” Seasons 2 and 3, competing against Shaheen Baig, Jonny Boutwood and Carolyn McLeod for Boiling Point and Robert Sterne and Kate Bone for “The Crown.”

In the TV Comedy category, Heather Basten, casting execs for “Dreaming Whilst Black,” “Extraordinary,” “Motherland,” “Sex Education” Season 4 and “Ted Lasso” Season 3 are up for awards

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Nominated productions premiered between September 1 2022 and December 31 2023, and were selected by members of the Casting Directors’ Guild. The awards, which celebrate casting teams in film, television, theatre and commercials, will be held on February 21.

